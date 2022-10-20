Charlie Puth has a mystery girlfriend.

The 30-year-old singer is "in love" with a girl he has known since childhood and explained that it is "really nice" to have someone from his early life by his side as his fame escalates.

Asked if he was in love, he said: "Yeah. Definitely. I think this is it. As my life gets more and more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to me that I've known for a very long time. She's someone that I grew up with.I knew her from a small town in New Jersey. She's always been very, very nice to me and I assume that when times are inevitably hard in the future, she will be there for me, because what is life without valleys and peaks."

The 'Light Switch' hitmaker added that if he were ever to propose to his girlfriend, he would "go out of his way" to make sure the media remain unaware because the attention could become "too much."

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, he added: "Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time. I’m, not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy. If I do [propose], certainly the media won’t know about it and I will go go out of my way to make sure they don’t know because It becomes too much."