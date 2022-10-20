Emily Ratajkowski is feeling "all the emotions" after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 31-year-old model tied the knot with film producer Sebastian, 34, in 2018 and has 18-month-old son Sylvester but filed for divorce earlier this year when she reportedly discovered he had been unfaithful and is now feeling "angry, sad, and excited" after finding herself single for the first time.

She said: "I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel all the emotions. feel anger, I feel sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK."

Meanwhile, the 'Gone Girl' actress - who is thought to have been romantically linked to Hollywood star Brad Pitt and was reportedly spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo since the split - went on to confirm that she has been on dates in recent months and "wants to be chosen" but has previously struggled with the idea of meeting potential romantic partners because she cannot decide what she likes.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I have gone on dates. To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,.I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them.

"I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts."