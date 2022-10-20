Megan Thee Stallion has insisted she is not engaged.

The 27-year-old rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine on Tuesday (18.10.22) but took to social media the later in the week to confirm they are not planning to get married.

She tweeted: "My man so obsessed with me … love that for me. Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged!"(sic)

The 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker - who met her fellow rap star when they worked on her 'Savage Remix' ' single with Beyonce - and was reportedly treated to a private dinner at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square, with her significant other having spent "hours" decorating the rooftop with thousands of balloons and roses.

A source said: "Pardi spent hours creating the rooftop experience and décor. [The] rooftop was decked out with thousands of balloons, red roses, and lit by candles. Megan was in awe and looked stunning."

The anniversary celebrations came less than a week after it was reported that her LA home had been broken into, which forced her to pull out of a guest spot hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in New York.

Thieves are said to have taken $400,000 in jewellery, cash, and electronics, with authorities claiming that the pair of trespassers were wearing hoodies and gained entry by smashing a glass door at the back of her mansion.

TMZ said Megan was not home during the break in and said about police being set to trawl CCTV of the incident: “At this time, police have not made any arrests, but we’re told there’s home surveillance of the break-in, and detectives are working to obtain more video and evidence."