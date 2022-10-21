Adam Sandler and Safdie brothers team up with Netflix for new film

Published
2022/10/21 08:00 (BST)

Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers have teamed up with Netflix for a new film.

The 56-year-old actor collaborated with Benny and Josh Safdie on 2019 crime thriller 'Uncut Gems' - in which he played gambling addict Howard Ratner - and it has now been revealed they will work alongside the streaming service.

Sources told Deadline that Netflix are hoping to shoot the film in the second quarter of second year.

Plot details for the as-yet untitled project are being kept under wraps, but several sources have told the website that it could be set in the world of high-end card collecting.

In May, Adam teased a new project with Benny and Josh.

He said: "They're working hard on it.

"Their work ethic is bananas. They're always working, always writing, always thinking. I don't know what I can tell you, but it's gonna be very exciting. It's different. But I don't want them to ever say, 'What the hell did you tell him that for?' So I'll just let them talk about it."

In 2019, the star admitted working with the siblings felt "very free".

He said: "It felt good. It's very free, in a way. You don't know where the cameras are, and sometimes you don't know what you're shooting. Sometimes I didn't know whether it was a close-up or far away, if I was blocking my face or where to look. The cameras were in positions that I hadn't seen before, so I didn't know what was happening. It was very New York in that way."

© BANG Media International

adamsandler bensafdie joshsafdie howardratner

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Geena Davis used Dustin Hoffman's advice to avoid date with Jack Nicholson
David Beckham sues F45
Duchess of Sussex's fellow 'briefcase girls' had different Deal or No Deal experiences
Kevin Nash's son dead at 26

Recommended