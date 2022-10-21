Geena Davis used advice from her 'Tootsie' co-star Dustin Hoffman to get out of a date with Jack Nicholson.

The 'Thelma and Louise' star has revealed Dustin offered her plenty of wisdom on how to navigate Hollywood when they worked together on the 1982 movie and one of his best tips was an excuse she could use to shrug off advances from co-stars with Dustin urging her to say it would ruin the sexual chemistry between them.

According to The New Yorker, Geena said Dustin told her to tell potential suitors: "Well, you’re very attractive. I would love to, but it would ruin the sexual tension between us."

She told the publication she "saved that advice away" but later put it to use when she received a note asking her to give Jack a call.

Geena went on to explain that she excitedly called him:, saying: "So I said, ‘Hello, Mr. Nicholson. This is Geena, the model. You called me?’ He said, ‘Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?'”

She added: "I was like, 'Oh, no - why didn’t I realise this is what it was going to be about?'. But it immediately came into my head what to say: ‘Uh, Jack, I would love to. You’re very attractive. But I have a feeling we’re going to work together at some point in the future, and I would hate to have ruined the sexual tension between us'.

"He was like, ‘Oh, man, where’d you get that?''. So it worked."

It comes after Geena recently revealed she was treated differently by directors following her Oscar win.

The 65-year-old star claimed the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1989 for her role as Muriel Pritchett in 'The Accidental Tourist' but admits the success had its downsides as filmmakers had a different view of her after she landed the gong.

Speaking to entertainment journalist Allison Kugel on her 'Allison Interviews' podcast, Geena recalled: "I didn't ever think, 'This is my magic ticket to doing everything I want to do', or, like, now I was at the top of the A-list, or anything like that. "I didn't think of it that way, but I did unexpectedly feel a tremendous feeling of having accomplished something. I thought, 'Well, I got that out of the way. I never have to wonder if I'm going to get one of these things.'" She continued: "I had two directors, after I won the Oscar, who I had a rocky start with, because they assumed that I was going to think I was 'all that', and they wanted to make sure that I didn't feel like I was 'all that'."