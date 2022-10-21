Kevin Nash's son has died at the age of 26.

The WWE Hall of Famer and his wife Tamara are mourning the loss of their child Tristen, whose cause of death has not been made public.

A statement shared by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp announced: "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

"Tristen recently starting working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Following the announcement, Kevin's 'Kliq This' podcast co-host Sean Oliver shared a touching tribute on Twitter.

He posted: "I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be

"The unfairness of our short time on earth rears it's ugly head again we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: "Love you man." I read it 50 times in 2 days , T, I'm gonna read it a lot more. #T (sic)"

Fellow wrestling star Shawn Michaels - who was part of the Kliq alongside Kevin, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman - has vowed to do whatever he can to support his friend.

He told TMZ: "Our heart goes out to him. He knows where his Kliq buddies stand ... and we're going to be with him. Just letting him have his time in this time of extreme difficulty and just being there for him and praying for him and we hope that's what everybody will do."