Instagram is launching new safety features to help crack down on trolling.

Bosses at the social media site have come up with new tools which will be added to the app to protect high-profile users from abuse and it includes a feature that can hide offensive replies to Instagram Stories posts and send kindness reminders in direct messages to users.

Other new features include an improvement to the blocking method - allowing Instagram customers to block other accounts linked to or created by the user who was originally blocked which should make it more difficult for that person to contact them again.

A statement from Instagram's parent company Meta explained: "We want to make it as hard as possible for someone you’ve blocked on Instagram to contact you again. Now when you block someone, you’ll also have the option to block other accounts they may have or create, making it more difficult for them to interact with you."

They will also offer comment nudges to offer a notification to those to attempt to reply to a potentially offensive comment by warning them to think twice before entering a "pile on".

The Hidden Words feature will also get an update so it will be better able to filter out nasty comments and direct messages so they are not seen by the user. It will be applied to replies posted on Stories so offensive messages will automatically be hidden. Instagram is also offering better filtering on words that have been misspelt or starred out with special characters or numbers.

Instagram added: "We'll continue to work on more ways to protect people from abuse on Instagram while encouraging supportive and respectful conversations."