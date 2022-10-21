Hugo Boss is teaming up with Adobe to bring the brand's clothes to life in 3D.

The company is launching new tools to help their design teams experiment digitally with fabrics and colours using hyper realistic models while there will also be a boost for customers who will be able to view products more clearly online.

There will be a focus on digital avatars and even virtual fitting rooms to help improve the online shopping experience by allowing customers the chance to try on prospective buys digitally before they part with their hard-earned cash.

Adobe's Substance 3D Sampler will help give a more realistic view of complex fabric textures such as knits and embroidery while Adobe Substance 3D Painter and Adobe Substance 3D Stager will refine colours and lighting to give the most realistic impression of the garments.

The 3D tools have also been credited with helping make the whole production process more sustainable by allowing designers to review fabrics and product designs without the need to create and ship samples back and forth.

Tweaks to designs will be able to be carried out online while it will also cut down on travel as teams will no longer have to trek to different locations around the world to photograph new collections.

The collaboration was announced by Adobe this week at the brand's Adobe MAX global creativity conference.

They said: "Hugo Boss have partnered with Adobe to drive 3D innovation from their design process through to the customer experience.

"It's a great example of how a fashion brand is using new 3D tools available to them in an era where the customer shopping experience is constantly becoming more of a blend of the digital and physical worlds."