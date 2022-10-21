Gemma Chan believes "staying hydrated" is the key to good skin.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star has to travel a lot for work but she still sticks to her beauty routine, even when she's on a plane, and thinks it is also important to keep her fluid intake up.

Asked how she maintains her beauty routine on the road, she told Refinery 29: "I think the key is to stay hydrated. When I'm on a flight, I try to cleanse my skin, use a serum and make sure that I'm quite consistent with that. I found that after traveling, lymphatic drainage massages are good."

The 39-year-old actress is thankful her mother instilled good skin care habits into her from a young age.

She said: "My mum was quite good at instilling a good routine when I was young — cleanse, tone, and moisturise.

" Making sure you do that wherever you are and whatever time it might be. So I've tried to stick with that, with varying degrees of success.

"I was quite tomboy-ish when I was younger and I did loads of sports. But I do remember also going into my mom's room and it would be like, a cloud of Elnett I would walk into. I remember experimenting with her lipsticks. I made some major beauty mistakes, especially when experimenting as a teenager."

Gemma is also a big fan of beauty "gadgets".

She said: "I have my gadgets that I like. Anything that you can put in the fridge is good. A face roller, an eye cream in there... I love those kind of cooling face masks because it helps with the puffiness and feels nice."

While she has learned from her mum, the 'Eternals' star admitted there are some beauty tricks that she should have taken from on-set make-up artists.

She said: "I think what they are really good at is understanding that you need to know what time of day it is and what the lighting is going to be like, because it can completely change, so you need to gear your whole beauty look towards that. Using different shades of face powder so it's not so flat. That's something I don't do myself, but I should!"