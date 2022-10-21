Capcom has teased a variety of new ‘Resident Evil’ content.

The franchise’s developer has given an extensive sneak peak of the ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake of the 2005 classic - which will include new gameplay footage and a new story trailer - which is set to debut on March 24 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S.

They have shared an early sequence from the game that sees Leon S Kennedy making his way through the forest before coming across a neglected barn six years after he endured the aftermath of the horrific disaster in Raccoon City.

Along with the fourth installment, there were also looks at the new updated versions of ‘Resident Evil Village Gold Edition’ and the ‘Winter’s Expansion’ - which will debut next Friday (28.10.2022) - including the new chapters and the much-requested Third Person Mode feature.

A demo version of of ‘Gold Edition’ - the updated version of the 2021 game ‘Resident Evil Village’, the sequel to 2017’s ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’.

The ‘Winters Expansion will include the brand new story ‘Shadows of Rose’ - which is set 16 years after the main plot of ‘Resident Evil Village’ and follows Rose, Ethan’s daughter, the one he put his life in peril to save - and serves as an epilogue to their family’s story and details how she lives in the Realm of Consciousness. Also, the game includes Mercenaries mode, which includes a playable Lady Dimitrescu.