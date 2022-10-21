Jordan Pickford, Chunkz and Big Zuu are celebrating the launch of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’.

The trio - with more names yet to be announced for the secret London competition - will compete alongside some of the most popular ‘Call of Duty’ streamers on Thursday (28.10.2022) to celebrate the hotly awaited game developed by Activision

The game - which will be released the following day (28.10.2022) - will be marked with a star-studded competition in London.

The first team will consist of rapper Big Zuu, the England goalie Jordan Pickford, Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck and be joined by streamers Tactical and Tianna.

The second will be comedian Chunkz, Wycombe Wanderers Adebayo Akinfenwa along with streamers Sunpi, Benny and Dalek.

The beta version of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' was launched in September to those who had pre ordered the newest installment of the franchise, which debuted in 2003 and has sold more than 400 million copies internationally.

Prior to this, the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan outlined his dreams for the PlayStation 5 console. The Sony boss explained that he wants PlayStation games to be enjoyed by "hundreds of millions of people".

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen. "I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."