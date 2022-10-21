‘New Tales From the Borderlines’ is out now.

The new title - which is created by 2K and Gearbox Software - is available internationally to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Nintendo Switch™ and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store from Friday (21.10.2022)

The game - which is the follow up to the fan favourite ‘New Tales from the Borderlands’ with the same sense of fun and narrative-driven direction - is set in Meridian City, a conflict-ridden area. Players take the position of a trio of lovable slackers through stories, mini-games an free walk sequences. Every move made in game play can impact the way the story tells itself.

The characters include Anu, a good-hearted scientist, her “streetwise” brother Octavio and the tough Fran, who lives to throw frogurt. All three have nothing to lose and a lot to gain propelling them through the five-part game packed with goons with guns, alien beasts and Tex-Mex favourites.

Randy Pitchford, the Gearbox’s founder said: "With concept and writing collaboration between talent who worked on the original Tales from the Borderlands and an all-Gearbox production team driven by the incredible creative leadership of Gearbox Studio Quebec, we're stoked for everyone to play New Tales from the Borderlands. The new storylines and characters will entertain newcomers to the Borderlands universe and those who have played and loved other Borderlands games."