Kate Moss is enjoying the "happiest" time of her life since discovering self-care.

The 48-year-old supermodel is reinventing herself as a wellness guru with the launch of her Cosmoss brand and she's now revealed she's swapped partying for yoga and is much more content since she started "taking care" of herself and spending her time more wisely.

In an essay published in ES magazine, Kate wrote: "Really, when I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love. That’s what we all need, that’s what I needed ...

"My happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness. I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh. I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga ... I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been ... "

However, Kate is adamant she hasn't changed as a person - she's just altered her lifestyle.

She went on: "The important thing about changing your lifestyle is that you don’t change yourself. I used to be a hedonist and that is still a part of my personality, that hasn’t gone ... I definitely like to have fun. It’s good to be multi-faceted and we all have to recognise those different parts of our personality."

Kate announced the launch of her Cosmoss brand back in August and it's described as a "holistic approach to self-care" which has been "created for life’s modern journeys".

The company sells products including Dawn and Dusk teas as well as skincare staples such as face cream and cleanser.