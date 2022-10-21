Jonathan Bennett is "rooting" for Lindsay Lohan as she makes her return to acting.

The 41-year-old actor starred as the love interest of Lindsay's character Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic 'Mean Girls' and hopes to be reunited with her following her return to screens in upcoming Netflix movie 'Falling for Christmas.'

He said: "I'm going to be watching 'Falling for Christmas' I'm going to be rooting and I can't wait to do a Christmas movie with her at Hallmark hopefully!"

Meanwhile, the former ' Halloween Wars' host - who tied the knot with actor Jaymes Vaughan earlier this year - is starring in fellow Christmas romcom 'The Holiday Sitter' opposite George Krissa and explained that the upcoming flick is "special" because it depicts two men falling in love during the festive season.

He told EOnline: "What made this movie so special. Well, the short answer is everything, but the long answer is this one is so special because it's the first time we see two men fall in love at Christmas on Hallmark Channel in a rom-com. You know, it's the first time we see a gay-led, LGBTQ+ led rom com at Christmas and so it's the first of its kind in so many ways.

"It's also just like all the other Christmas movies. This movie, 'The Holiday Sitter' isn't an LGBTQ+ movie. It's just a Christmas movie that's for everyone, just like Hallmark Channel is for everyone. And Christmas is for everyone."

Meanwhile, Lindsay - who started her career as a child actress by playing the dual starring role of twins Hallie and Annie in 'The Parent Trap' and went on to star in other Disney comedies 'Freaky Friday' and 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' - has not appeared in a leading role for almost a decade owing to personal reasons but recently explained that acting is like "riding a bicycle."

She said: "I tried to avoid letting distractions on set get in the way. I’m very much to myself before and after a scene. I like to get in my

own headspace and prepare quietly on the side. But for me, my whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle."