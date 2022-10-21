Lenny Kravitz poured mystery shots for the cast of Shotgun Wedding

Published
2022/10/21 23:00 (BST)

Lenny Kravitz drank shots of sotol with the cast of 'Shotgun Wedding.'

The 58-year-old rock legend stars alongside the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the upcoming action movie received a "secret bottle" during the shoot in the Dominican Republic, which he shared amongst the cast and crew.

He said: "I got this dusty bottle of spirit, a secret bottle. I was immediately intrigued so I started pouring shots for everybody. Everybody was digging it!"

The mystery spirit turned out to be sotol - which is known as the state spirit of Chihuahua, Durango, and Coahuila - and the 'Fly Away' hitmaker went on to head out to the Mexican region himself and ended up teaming up with the company to become a partner.

He told PEOPLE: "I hung out in Chihuahua and I spent time watching the whole process, talking with them, learning, getting my education. Then I became partners with them. It is the best-kept secret in Mexico! I want to bring [sotol] out to the world now and introduce the art form ... to folks that don't know. These folks that I met have been doing this for generations. It's something that they're really proud of. It's their culture, it's their art form. I was fortunate to become friends with these people. It's the flavour and complexities. I love smoke, meaning smokiness. Whether it's in food or a fragrance, I've always gravitated toward that smoky feeling. And the first thing I noticed was how wonderful the smokiness was.

"People are digging it. It has a familiar vibe for people that like tequila or like mezcal. It's different. But it's in that family."

© BANG Media International

lennykravitz jenniferlopez joshduhamel

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Jennifer Coolidge would join the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' to impress her gay friends
Drew Barrymore likes to walk around naked
Billie Lourd is still unsure how to grieve for her mother Carrie Fisher
Murder, She Wrote star Ron Masak dies one week after Dame Angela Lansbury

Recommended