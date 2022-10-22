Kerry Katona will do anything in front of her fiancé except do a poo!

Published
2022/10/22 07:00 (BST)

Kerry Katona will do anything in front of her fiancé except do a poo.

The 42-year-old star is engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney and she is comfortable being in her birthday suit in front of him and even let him see her bad habits, but she draws the line at doing a number two in front of him.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she revealed: "I've never had a number two in front of Ryan — that's where I draw the line. But I always get undressed in front of him."

However, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who has children Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan Jorge, eight, with late third husband George Kay - did admit that when she is not feeling "at her best", she "hates" Ryan seeing her body and is planning to have "corrective surgery" on her tummy in 2023.

She added: "Although saying that, when I'm not feeling my best I hate Ryan seeing my body, and I currently feel like that. I'm the biggest I've been since having babies. My body is so swollen after my tummy tuck. But until I've had corrective surgery next year, there's not much I can do about it. I know I'll feel happier then."

