Kyiv has been hit by a wave of Russian strikes from "kamikaze" drones.

The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday (17.10.22) that the central Shevchenko district - a busy area with universities, student bars and restaurants - had been hit and urged residents to take shelter.

Klitschko said that 18 people had been rescued at a residential building that had been hit and at least two remained trapped under rubble.

Railway officials said explosions were seen close to the Ukrainian capital's main station.

The strikes started at 6:30 am local time and at least five were reported - with one hitting around 8:10 am as many were on their way to work and school.

Authorities are still trying to verify the number of casualties from the attacks.

In response to the attacks, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said: "All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv. The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently claimed that there was no need for more large-scale strikes on Ukraine after missiles struck Kyiv last week and left 19 dead.

It is feared that the latest blasts could lead to more common attacks in urban areas away from the frontline.