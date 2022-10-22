Ozzy Osbourne once bought Sharon Osbourne a straw hat fit for a baby.

The 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that one of the "silliest" gifts she ever received from her husband was a floral hat that was far too small for her head.

She said: "The person that makes me laugh the most is my husband. One of the silliest things Ozzy ever bought me was a hat. For one, it didn’t fit, and it was a straw hat with a flower in it. I think it was meant for a baby!"

Meanwhile, the former 'X Factor' judge explained that a "typical" weekend afternoon is spent lounging around at home with her husband and their 14 pets.

She said: "I have 14 pets: 10 dogs and four cats! On a typical Sunday afternoon, you’d find me lying on the couch with 10 dogs and my hubby, wearing a tracksuit and watching TV."

What's more, Sharon - who is already grandmother to Andy, Minnie and Pearl through her son Jack - is gearing up to become a grandparent once again when Kelly welcomes her firstborn with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her "favourite thing" about being a granny is that it reminds of her of her own children.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "My favourite thing about being a grandma is that it’s like going back in time with my own children. It’s wonderful!"