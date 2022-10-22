Netflix is 'serious' about gaming service

Published
2022/10/22 09:00 (BST)

Netflix is "seriously exploring" its own cloud gaming service.

The streaming giant is pushing on with its first steps into the gaming world, and bosses see the technology as "a value add" for the platform's subscribers.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix's vide president of gaming Mike Verdu added: "We're not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It's a completely different business model.

"The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games where wherever you are."

While some sceptics have pointed to Google's Stadia platform, which will be shut down in 2023, Verdu insisted while that was a "technical success" and "fun to play games on", there were "some issues with the business model".

In a statement last month, Google confirmed it was shutting down its gaming service after just three years struggling to gain "the traction" with gamers it had hoped for.

Writing in a blog post, Stadia's Vice President and General Manager, Phil Harrison, said: "[W]hile Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kyiv hit by 'kamikaze' drones
Ozzy Osbourne bought Sharon a baby's bonnet
Kurt Johnstad to pen script for Jake Gyllenhaal's Prophet
Idris Elba was shocked when he no longer had to audition for movies

Recommended