Vogue will no longer work with Kanye West.

The fashion bible has cut ties with the rapper, following a string of recent controversies including his anti-Semitic rants and his support for the White Lives Matter movement.

Kanye also mocked one of Vogue's fashion editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after she spoke out about his White Lives Matter T-shirts at his Paris fashion show.

A Vogue spokesperson told the New York Post's Page Six "that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again".

And an insider told the publication: "Anna has had enough. She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”

This comes after French fashion house Balenciaga also ended its relationship with Kanye, who only recently opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Parent company Kering told WWD: "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist."

Creative director Demna Gvasalia is a close friend and collaborator of Kanye but his recent anti-Semitic rants are said to have led to the brand ruling out any future work with the rapper.

While the announcement was made by Kering, a spokesperson for Balenciaga has yet to comment.