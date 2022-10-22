Britney Spears says she was ignored by her mother Lynne after flying for six hours to see her.

The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multi-million dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - alleged that she had once travelled for hours to see her mother, but claimed she was more interested in her mobile phone and judt told her to feed the then-infant daughter of her younger sister Jamie Lynn.

Alongside of a photograph of late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn holding a gun for the 1964 movie 'When It Sizzles', Britney tweeted: "So embarrassing... literally me for the rest of my life !!!! Let me tell you... it's SO SEXY to be on guard and scared of people secretly!!! I wish I could be like my mom and just sit my a** on a chair while my daughter drives two hours to see me and takes a 6 hour flight!!!! She just STAYED SEATED with the phone in her hand and gave me the hold finger... and said "SORRY GIVE ME A MINUTE... GO GET IVY'S BOTTLE" (sic)

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker went on to compare herself to the 'My Fair Lady' actress, noting that she would emulate the behaviour seen in the publicity photo for the "rest of her life", but assured her fans that - unlike Audrey in the picture - she had never actually held a gun.

She added: "Must be nice to be SO comfortable with me.... in the meantime this is me for the rest of my life with confidence and a laid back attitude!!!! Psss I've never actually held a gun... all good friends!!!"

Her comments come just weeks after the 'Hold Me Closer' songstress told her mother to "go f*** herself" in an Instagram post after she tried to apologise for her actions during the conservatorship.

Britney ranted on Instagram: "For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their a**** !!!

"I was the mother f****** Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f****** person stood up for me !!! (sic)"

Following her more general rant about her family, Britney then directed her ire to Lynne Spears, days after she used the comments section of her pop star daughter's Instagram account to apologise for "anything and everything" that has hurt the 'Toxic' singer and urged her to get in touch.

Britney wrote: "Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f****** with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f****** a**!!!! (sic)"