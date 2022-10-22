Jennifer Coolidge wants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to star on 'The White Lotus'.

The 61-year-old actress has starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series that follows a group of vacationers at the White Lotus resort chain since 2021 and would "absolutely" love the 41-year-old royal and reported "super-fan" - who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - to join her for a guest spot.

Asked if she would like to see the Duchess guest-star on the upcoming third season of the show, she said: "I would absolutely [love] to see her! Absolutely! Meghan Markle? Yes, yes come on down!"

Meanwhile, the 'Legally Blonde' actress won an Emmy for her portrayal of the eccentric socialite in 'The White Lotus' and admitted she was still "speechless" about her win as she teased that her character will have "some more problems" as the show moves from Hawaii to Italy for season two.

She told ExtraTV: "I'm still speechless about [the win]. Tanya was overwhelmed with grief in the first one and couldn't really handle sort of putting her mother to rest but now I'm in Sicily and I'm there with my new husband but now I have some more problems."

The 'American Pie' actress added that for the third season of the show, she would like to shoot it in somewhere like Asia and joked that it should take place where the number of women is outweighed by men.

She said: "[For the third season] I think Asia would be incredible. I want to go somewhere where it is like ten men to every one woman. Where is that?"