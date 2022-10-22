Meghan Trainor is "such a big fan" of 'Candy Crush.'

The 28-year-old pop star loves to play the tile-matching video game when working in the studio and was inspired to work with the team behind the viral app - which has been downloaded three billion times since its release in 2012 - for her new music video 'Made You Look.'

She said: "I’m such a big fan of the game, I’ve been crushing for years! I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio, so I was super excited to be able to work with the game to release the 'Made You Look' music video. When it came time to create the 'Made You Look' music video, we wanted to incorporate bright, fun colours, so Candy Crush was my source of inspiration. When I found out, we had the opportunity to give fans a sneak peek of the music video exclusively in-game before it’s released anywhere else for 24 hours, it was the perfect match!"

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who released her fifth studio album 'Takin' It Back' on Friday (21.10.22) - added that she used "bright colours" in the music video in the hope of creating a "fun, sweet escape" for her fans and teased that the new video even has some "some surprise cameos" from her fellow celebrities.

She told Hollywood Life: "I’m excited to bring Candy Crush Saga to life within the music video. We took our inspiration from the bright colors and fun of the game, so you’ll see candies, colour bombs, and more featured in it. The goal with the music video was to create a fun, sweet escape for fans with really beautiful performances. There’s also some surprise celeb cameos, but you’ll have to tune into the music video on the Candy Crush Saga app to see who they are. "