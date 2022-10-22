Katie Maloney is dating Satchel Clendenin.

The 35-year-old reality star finalised her divorce from 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Tom Schwartz earlier this month and has reportedly now struck up a relationship with 25-year-old actor Satchel Clendenin, according to UsWeekly.

A source told the outlet: "Satchel has met some of her co-stars and he hung out with some of her friends since they got together."

The news comes shortly after Katie - who split from Tom in March after three years of marriage - joked that she had become a "cougar" since calling it quits with her fellow reality star.

She said: "Just someone who wants to kiss and have fun. Someone who doesn’t try to get too serious. A lot of [guys] are really young, and it’s fun too. I’m kind of in the cougar era. I’m 36, I can date a young man and a young man’s father. So I like it for me."

Katie previously admitted that she was "not looking forward" to having to discuss her divorce from Tom on the next season of the Bravo reality show.

She said: "Just someone who wants to kiss and have fun. Someone who doesn’t try to get too serious. A lot of [guys] are really young, and it’s fun too. I’m kind of in the cougar era. I’m 36, I can date a young man and a young man’s father. So I like it for me. I can't go back to where I was six months ago. It has to be where I'm at now. I've done a lot of grieving and mourning and healing. so I can't pick at those wounds and make myself keep going back to places that I don't want to go back to when I've come so fa."