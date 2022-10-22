Vladimir Putin "could be showing signs of cancer" as marks thought to be from IV treatment were spotted on his hands.

The Russian president, 70, launched an ongoing military invasion of neighbouring country Ukraine in February but now Kyiv Post correspondent Jason Jay Smart has claimed that he could be showing signs of having had intravenous chemotherapy and pointed out marks on his hands.

Alongside screenshots of Vladimir's appearance on Russian news, he tweeted: "Videos released by Russian government Government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin. For the same event, the Kremlin released two videos: One with tons of watermarks (making the hand harder to see), the other without any shot of his hand."

Putin made a rare appearance on Thursday (20.10.22), where he was seen firing a sniper rifle, but the footage is now said to have been deleted from circulated Russian media

Former Ukraine correspondent Tom Warner wrote: "I downloaded the 5 vids of this event posted to Telegram on zvezdanews and looked at all closely for back-of-hand shots. This seems to be just a weird angle of bulgey veins."

It comes amid rumours that the Russian leader is suffering from a rare form of cancer and a report that he had "complained of aching pain" in his stomach.

The Telegram channel General SVR said: "Putin complained of aching pain in the abdominal cavity, which could not be quickly stopped, and he held the meeting leaning forward, trying to maintain a natural posture. Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved. It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president's physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions."