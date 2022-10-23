Millie Bobby Brown wants to make 'Stranger Things' into "more of a musical."

The 18-year-old actress has starred as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi hit since its inception in 2016 and explained that even though she says some things as a "joke", she would "love" to write a musical episode for the show.

She said: "I say things like I wanted [Eleven] to get married, but then I also said I want her to die. I really don’t know. And also, it’s not my choice. I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I’m like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it’s maybe not a joke. I’d love to be the writer! I’d make it more of a musical!"

The 'Enola Homes' star went on to claim that for its finale - which is reportedly due to air in 2024 - the show should take inspiration from the sitcom 'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia', which featured an all-singing, all-dancing episode as part of its fourth season.

She told Total Film magazine: "But, you know, they don’t entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me: I can do the finale to 'Stranger Things', and it would be great. I think it should be like 'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode!"