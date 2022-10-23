Konami has revealed new games, a remake and a new film in the 'Silent Hill' franchise.

The studio held a showcase this week - titled 'Silent Hill Transmission' - with trailers for the upcoming projects, with plenty for fans to look forward to.

The first trailer was unveiled for Bloober Team's 'Silent Hill 2' remake, which will initially drop on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

It's listed as a PS console exclusive for a year, so it could come to Xbox 12 months after launch.

Annapurna Interactive has teamed up with 'Stories Untold' and 'Observation' developer No Code on 'Silent Hill Townfall'.

While there isn't much known about the project, fans should expect more information in 2023.

In terms of the big screen, the next reveal was for 'Return To Silent Hill', which will see director Christophe Gans - who worked on the original 2006 movie - back at the helm.

With filming and casting still underway, it will be a while before a release date.

Back to new games, and this time it's 'Silent Hill: Ascension', which is hailed as a "live, real-time interactive series".

In the game, players watch the story play out together, and they'll get the chance to decide outcomes and even be part of scenes.

Several companies have come together for the project - which is set to launch next year - including J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games, Genvid, 'Dead by Daylight' developer Behaviour and DJ2 Entertainment.

Finally, Konami also treated fans to a brief taser for new game 'Silent Hill f'.

Very little is known about the title, besides it being set in 1960s Japan, and the story being written by Japanese visual novel specialist Ryūkishi07.