Elon Musk has pledged to keep the Starlink internet service running in Ukraine.

The world's richest man suggested that his SpaceX company could no longer afford to keep the internet running in the war-torn nation but has claimed that the need for "good deeds" is one of the reasons he has performed the U-turn.

Musk tweeted: "The hell with it… even though Starlink is still losing money other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

Documents obtained by CNN show that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon last month saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service.

The letter requested that the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine's government and military use of Starlink, with the company claiming it would cost $120 million for the rest of the year and nearly $400 million for the next 12 months.

SpaceX's director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon: "We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time."

The maverick tycoon had previously sparked anger in Ukraine after posting a Twitter poll with his suggestions for ending the Russian invasion.

Musk had asked his 107.7 million followers to vote on ideas that included territory being ceded to Russia.

In response, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky posted a poll where he asked users if they liked the Tesla boss more when he was supporting Ukraine.