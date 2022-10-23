Madonna says she "paved the way" for other female celebrities by being open about her sexuality.

The 64-year-old pop icon has recalled how she was vilified for her hyper-sexual persona as she marked the 30th anniversary of the release of her 'S.E.X.' photo book, which sparked outrage for its explicit content, but claims that it inspired female stars such as Cardi B and Kim Kardashian to express their sexuality.

In a message shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday (22.10.22), Madonna wrote: "30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone."

The Queen of Pop continued: "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a w****, a witch, a heretic and the devil."

Madonna then reflected on how attitudes have changed towards the issue in the three decades since.

She wrote: "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.

"You're welcome b******."

Meanwhile, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker seemingly came out as gay recently after posting a cryptic video on TikTok.

In the clip, Madonna - who has been married to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie - threw some underwear at a bin along with the caption: "If I miss, I'm Gay!"

The pop star failed to hit the target, and the camera then cut back to her as she shrugged and walked away.