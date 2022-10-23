Prince William is taking an "active role" in planning King Charles's coronation.

The Prince of Wales is expected to join the King's coronation committee to help set the tone for the event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023.

Plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' have been in place for several years with a committee made up of historians and the clergy and William is set to take up an active advisory position to make sure that the ceremony for his father reflects modern Britain.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, an expert report has recommended that "archaic" and "imperial" elements should be dropped from the ceremony when Charles is crowned.

Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned at the event but is not believed to be taking an active role in the planning and it is not yet clear if the Duke of Sussex will be involved as he is no longer a working royal.

The report is due to be published in the next week and claims that the King's coronation could be "royal-wedding sized" with around 2,000 guests - far less than the 8,000 who attended the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Dr. Bob Harris, of The Constitution Unit at University College London, writes: "The UK no longer has the capacity to mount anything like this spectacle, nor should it do in straitened times.

"The next coronation will inevitably be smaller. Archaic elements such as the Court of Claims should be dropped.

"So should the homage, and thought be given to how the King as head of the nation should be enabled early in the reign to signify support for, and encouragement of, modern civil society.

"A modernised form of homage could take place, for example, in Westminster Hall, on in a procession on Horse Guards parade."

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace has previously said about the ceremony: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."