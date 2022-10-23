Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in the wake of his anti-Semitic slurs.

The rapper, 45, made the claim despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga which said it is ending their business relationship.

Kanye told TMZ: “I ain’t losing no money. The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days.”

Kanye, who goes by Ye, added people are cutting ties with him to “score points” and accused them of “trying to mute” him amid his other controversies, including parading a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

He added about refusing to be cancelled: “We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

And doubling down on his controversial remarks, he added: “I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made.

“It’s going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies.

“They never expected someone to have the platform. It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics.

“I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong colour hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided if you think about it.”

Kanye added he is “going through legal right now” over the possibility of being dropped by Adidas.

Howard Stern, who is Jewish, has slammed the rapper, saying: “I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying, ‘Well he’s just mentally ill’.”

Kanye took nearly two hours to apologise for “hurt” he caused with his anti-Semitic outbursts when he appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on October 19.

He relented: “I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”