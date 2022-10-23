Olivia Wilde rehomed her dog with his New York walker “out of compassion and love”.

The Los Angeles-based dog rescue group from which the actress, 38, adopted her Golden Retriever, Gordon, made the statement to “set the record straight” about what happened to the pet.

It came after claims from the actress’ former nanny that the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director had rehomed the dog to spend more time travelling with boyfriend Harry Styles, 28.

Maeday Rescue took to Instagram to say Olivia was a “huge animal rescue advocate” and “responsible pet owner” who acted “out of compassion and love” for Gordon.

Maeday added he “had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker” who lived in Brooklyn.

They said Olivia called them to discuss the situation, and “after much thought and consideration” all parties involved felt giving the animal to the New York dog walker would be in “Gordy’s best interest”.

It added: “Every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay.”

Maeday also said Gordy has an Instagram page that proves he is “living his best life”.

It went on: “We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light.”

Olivia and her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, 47, who share son Otis, eight, and six-year-old daughter Daisy, last week issued a joint statement hitting back a their children’s former nanny’s claims about their family life and relationship.

They said: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”