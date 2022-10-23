Halsey has thanked Alanis Morissette for helping her write “the best f*** you” songs.

The 28-year-old paid tribute to her fellow singer, 48, while performing at the ‘We Can Survive’ concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night. (22.10.22)

She said about Alanis: “She (taught me) my whole life how to write the best ‘f*** you’ songs of all time.

“I think without her ‘f*** you’ songs, I probably would not have written what was the biggest song of my career so far.”

Halsey added her 2018 song ‘Without Me’ – which features lyrics including ‘You know I’m the one who put you up there / Name in the sky / Does it ever get lonely?’ – as “very Alanis-esque”.

The track was released following Halsey’s breakup from G-Eazy, whom she dated for more than a year before they broke up in 2018 amid rumours the 33-year-old rapper had been unfaithful.

Halsey and Alanis performed Halsey’s ‘Alanis’ Interlude’ from her 2020 album, ‘Manic’ on Saturday night during Alanis’ headline set which included her hits ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘Thank U’.

Hosted by Audacy in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the ninth annual ‘We Can Survive’ event was put on to celebrate the power of music bringing people together to strengthen mental health and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The evening also featured performances by Weezer, One Republic, Garbage and Tate McRae.

Garbage singer Shirley Manson told Page Six: “We’ve written a lot of songs about this kind of topic… we talk about stuff that people don’t normally really wanna touch.

“I think it’s one of the reasons why we’ve enjoyed such a long career. I think that’s made a really deep connection with a fan base and a culture, in a funny way. And it’s a privilege, to be honest, to speak for those who haven’t got the kind of platform that we’ve got.”