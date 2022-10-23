Trevor Noah doesn’t have “beef” with Kanye West.

‘The Daily Show’ host, 38, dismissed rumours of a feud in a TikTok video while responding to an audience member who asked him about an alleged falling out between the pair.

Trevor said: “‘Why am I beefing with Kanye?’ That’s an interesting way to phrase it, because a beef has to go both ways.

“Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists.

“I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

He went on to criticise those who don’t recognise Kanye, 45, could be in the grip of a mental health episode.

Trevor added: “If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves – and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication – and then they platform the person and put them up... I sometimes think it’s a little s*****, to be honest with you.

“What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything’.”

Trevor also reassured viewers he grew up “loving” Kanye, who has been slammed over his anti-Semitic slurs, ‘White Lives Matter’ scandal and his claims about George Floyd.

The presenter said: “I still love him despite the s*** that he talks” – admitting Kanye can be “an a******”.

Kanye called Trevor a racial slur for defending his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in March, with the host saying: “What (Kim is) going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Kanye, who has rebranded himself Ye, hit back by sharing a screenshot from a Google search result describing Trevor as a ‘South African comedian’ in a now-deleted Instagram post and adding: “All in together now... K*** baya my lord k*** baya K*** baya my lord K*** baya Oooo’ lord K*** baya.”