Christina Perri has given birth to her second daughter.

The 36-year-old singer is already mother to four-year-old Carmella with husband Paul Costabile but took to social media on Sunday (23.10.22) to announce that the pair had become parents once again over the weekend.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself cradling the newborn, Christina wrote on Instagram: "she’s here! with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl: ⁣ pixie rose costabile ⁣

10.22.22⁣"

During the pregnancy, the 'Jar of Hearts' songstress had been hospitalised over complications and shared that once the baby was born, she would have to have an immediate operation on her intestines.

She said: "Basically there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen," she continued. "We're just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and just hope for the best."

Christina had previously suffered a miscarriage and announced her pregnancy with Pixie in May, noting that the late baby Rosie had "sent" Carmella a younger sister.

At the time, she wrote: "Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited."