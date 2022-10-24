Travis Scott has insisted he is not cheating on Kylie Jenner.

The 31-year-old rapper has been in a relationship with reality star Kylie, 24, on and off since 2017 but took to Instagram on Sunday (23.10.22), where he claimed there have been "a lot of weird things" going on with an "uninvited person" but begged fans to stop it with the "fictional storytelling."

He wrote: "It's a lot of weird s*** going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

The 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker - who has two young children with the KylieCosmetics founder - initially came under fire earlier this week when his ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar alleged that "everyone" is aware that they have been seeing each other in recent times and that he "cheats" on 'The Kardashians' star "every single night."

She said: "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f****** everybody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on! Come on, Sir. This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f****** night. The whole f****** city sees it!"