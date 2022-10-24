Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has bid more than $80,000 for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

The 10-year-old was at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night (22.10.220 and stunned her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, 68, and Keke Palmer, 29, by starting to wave her auction paddle from the floor while her relatives were on stage.

But Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, made the winning bid of $105,000.

It came after the youngster caused a stir at the event in 2019 aged only six when she bid $19,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier.

She was head-to-head that year with Tyler Perry, 53, who didn’t know he was bidding against Blue Ivy.

He later told NBC: “Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn’t know who it was.

“I look over and it’s her. She’s taking the paddle out of Jay’s hand and Beyoncé’s hand and she’s bidding.”

The celebrity auctioneer for the gala that year, Star Jones, 60, said about her being taught the value of art: “Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art and that is a big deal for African Americans.”

Beyoncé’s mum Tina is co-founder of the WACO Theatre Center, which puts on the Wearable Art Gala every year to raise funds for artistic and youth mentorship programs.

Beyoncé is honorary co-chair along with her sister Solange Knowles, 36, with the singer seen dressed in Gucci for this year’s event, where she also revealed that her Renaissance World Tour will kick off next summer.