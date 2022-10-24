Olly Murs "kind of loves" Sir Tom Jones.

The 38-year-old pop star has worked with the 'Sex Bomb' legend, 82, on 'The Voice UK' since 2018 and explained that he wants to go on a road trip with him because they have a "really great connection."

He said: "I do kind of love him, I do, I've gotta say. Weirdly enough, when I first got the gig in 2018 I was so nervous because you just hear so many stories and you think 'It's Tom Jones!' and we, I don't know what it is, but we just have a really great connection and we get on so well. I can't help but love him.

"I've always said a road trip with him would be brilliant. I'm not sure he would do it but just to hear some of his stories. He tells so many fantastic stories that I'd love to just get in a car with him and go across America. I'd annoy him so much but his storytelling is just incredible."

Meanwhile, the 'Troublemaker' singer has been engaged to bodybuilder Amelia Tank, 30, since 2021 and explained that her lifestyle inspired him to take up fitness and get into shape himself.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "She is phenomenal and when we first got together and I saw her train I was like 'Oh my God, this is next level.' And as you do when you're in a relationship, you just kind of morph into each other a little bit. So I started going to the gym thinking 'Right, I've gotta do a little bit more now.' And yeah, we trained together and we stayed together. She said to me 'Let's take a photo every week and see your progression and after like 12 weeks I was like 'I was so overweight!"'