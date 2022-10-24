Rosie McClelland "burst into tears" when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant.

The 16-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age five alongside Sophia Grace, 19, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - and explained she was "super happy" when her cousin revealed she was expecting a baby with her mystery boyfriend.

She said: "I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture. I'm so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she's gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I'm gonna be there every step of the way! I can't wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes."

However, the YouTube star went on to joke that she will be "no good" with the night feeds but is "so excited" for the new arrival.

She told E! News: "I don't think I will be any good with the late feeds though or the nappies. I'm so proud of Sophia and so excited for this new chapter for her and all of us."

Sophie Grace - who chooses to keep her significant other out of the public eye - first announced that she is expecting on Saturday (22.10.22 to her YouTube subscribers.

She said: "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe. I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have. I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys, and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have. I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video. So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that."