David Beckham has thanked England’s Lionesses for inspiring his daughter to want to play football.

The ex-England captain, 47, paid tribute to the women’s football team in a video in which he also hailed them for “bringing it home”.

He says about daughter Harper, 11, in a clip to the Lionesses that will be played on Monday night (24.10.22) at the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards: “Thank you very much, girls for inspiring my daughter and making her kick a ball around again with her dad.

“For me personally, having a daughter, I want her to look up to inspiring people... they inspired a whole generation, a new generation.

“The amount of girls I was seeing in parks playing football – my daughter wanted to go out and play. That’s how inspiring it was for our nation.”

The Lionesses will walk the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in London’s Grosvenor House after their Euro 2022 win.

Hosted this year by Carol Vorderman, 61, the yearly show honours Britain’s nation’s unsung heroes, who it calls “ordinary people doing extraordinary things”.

David’s video comes after he took to Instagram to show how he and Harper enjoyed a recent day out in Paris, while he and his sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, were supporting his wife Victoria, 48, at her fashion show in the city.

His images included the pair posing for a selfie outside the Chez l’Ami Louis restaurant after they ate croissants and took in a view of the Eiffel Tower, with David writing: “Creating memories in Paris as always.”