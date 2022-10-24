Louise Redknapp feels more 'in control' of her career as she gets older

Published
2022/10/24 12:00 (BST)

Louise Redknapp has more "control" over her career as she gets older.

The 47-year-old pop star - who was married to footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 until 2018 - began her career in 1990s girl group Eternal alongside Kelle Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett but feels "lucky" to have had another chance at performing after a "long gap" because of how difficult showbusiness can be.

She said: "As you get older, you feel more in control of what you want to get out of your career. I also am a big believer in listening to the people around me. I had a long gap and I still need guidance in an industry that's forever changing. I just feel lucky to be doing it again. It's not an easy industry to keep going in and I'm still getting to do it. Long may it continue."

The 'Naked' hitmaker - who has children Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 with her ex-husband - has starred in West End and touring productions of musicals such as 'Cabaret' and Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' in recent years but remains hopeful that a return to the charts could be on the cards teased that new music will be on the way "soon-ish."

She told S Magazine: "I always use the word hopefully now because you never know after Covid. But there's 30 years worth of music - I'm really good at making everyone feel old! So it'll be a lot of reimagined Eternal songs and five new tracks. I've got a new song out soonish, which I can't wait for people to hear

© BANG Media International

louiseredknapp charleyredchapp beauredknapp jamieredknapp kellebryan

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Paul Feig hopes to make The School for Good and Evil sequels
Lil Nas X turned down Beyonce to entertain his fans
Michael B. Jordan wanted to showcase Mexican boxing in Creed III
King Charles sends first telegrams of reign to people celebrating 100th birthdays

Recommended