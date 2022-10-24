Louise Redknapp has more "control" over her career as she gets older.

The 47-year-old pop star - who was married to footballer Jamie Redknapp from 1998 until 2018 - began her career in 1990s girl group Eternal alongside Kelle Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett but feels "lucky" to have had another chance at performing after a "long gap" because of how difficult showbusiness can be.

She said: "As you get older, you feel more in control of what you want to get out of your career. I also am a big believer in listening to the people around me. I had a long gap and I still need guidance in an industry that's forever changing. I just feel lucky to be doing it again. It's not an easy industry to keep going in and I'm still getting to do it. Long may it continue."

The 'Naked' hitmaker - who has children Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 with her ex-husband - has starred in West End and touring productions of musicals such as 'Cabaret' and Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' in recent years but remains hopeful that a return to the charts could be on the cards teased that new music will be on the way "soon-ish."

She told S Magazine: "I always use the word hopefully now because you never know after Covid. But there's 30 years worth of music - I'm really good at making everyone feel old! So it'll be a lot of reimagined Eternal songs and five new tracks. I've got a new song out soonish, which I can't wait for people to hear