John Newman has become a dad for the first time.

The 32-year-old pop star has been married to air hostess Nana-Maria since 2018 and revealed on Monday (24.10.22) that the pair had become a family of three with the arrival of the new baby.

He wrote on Instagram: "A star is born xx" (sic)

The 'Feel the Love' hitmaker is yet to reveal the baby's name or sex but fans were quick to send their well-wishes to him upon learning the happy news.

One follower wrote: "Congratulations! the baby got daddy's lips soo adorable"(sic), while another wrote: "Omg congratulations to you both he's just perfect enjoy every special day."

The news comes after John - who has twice been diagnosed with a brain tumour in his life but has since been given the all-clear and continues to have monthly check-ups - explained that he had "lost all vision" of what success was prior to lockdown.

He said: "When you’re touring, no matter if a single’s not doing that well or there’s c**p*going on at home or you don’t like yourself as a person, it’s not something you actually know. When that opportunity to run and hide was taken away from me, [in lockdown,] I realised that I was actually miserable and so not happy with how my career was going.

"I realised that I was just running at a thousand miles an hour to try and cover that up. Taking the free champagne and getting pictures on the red carpet and thinking that was success when really I’d lost all vision of what success was, which is the pure love and emotion of something that you’ve created doing well."