Amazon is facing a £889 million lawsuit that claims they abuse its market dominance by promoting their own products over others.

Julie Hunter, a consumer rights advocate, is accusing the e-retail giant of using “a secretive and self-favouring algorithm” to push their own brand products via the “buy box” function on their site - which are more prominently displayed to browsers - which give them an advantage over other items that are better deals, according to the legal documents.

The potential suit - which is being put forward in the name of all Amazon customers in Britain in the last six years - claims the online shop violated competition law, abused it market leader position and hid superior deals by guiding customers to their ow wares.

In a statement, Julie said: "Far from being a recommendation based on price or quality, the buy box favours products sold by Amazon itself, or by retailers who pay Amazon for handling their logistics.

"Other sellers, however good their offers might be, are effectively shut out."

Amazon responded to the lawsuit - which is expected to be filed by the end of the month with the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London to await certification before progressing any further - called it “without merit”.

A spokesperson said: "This claim is without merit and we're confident that will become clear through the legal process.

"We always work to feature offers that provide customers with low prices and fast delivery."

The company has gone through competition investigations in areas recently. In the summer, the UK Competition and Markets Authority announced they would be looking into their alleged anti-competitive methods, such as how it chooses products for its Buy Box.