Chelsea Lazkani has a fear of spiders.

The 'Selling Sunset' star, 29, - who is married to managing director Jeff Lazkani - is so afraid of arachnids that she convinces herself that they are "attacking" her when they are nowhere to be seen.

She said: "I hate anything creepy-crawly, it makes me itch just thinking about it. I'm so kind of afraid of them I will start to envisage them in places that they are not. I will think that I have seen a spider attacking me in the middle of the night and it'll keep me up. But it could just be the duvet hitting my leg the wrong way. I'd love to be able to be just like 'Hey, that's a spider' as my husband would do and scoop it up and put it outside instead of killing it."

However, the reality star was then seen reflecting upon her attitude towards spiders and after likening her fear to racism, she decided to conquer her fear and hold a tarantula for the first time.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she told resident therapists Nik and Eva Speakman: "I think the people closest to me - my mum, my dad, my brother, my sister, and my closest friends - I am yet to come across someone who actually likes them. I'm being prejudicial to all spiders everywhere, aren't I? Gosh! That would be awful if someone had a bad experience with someone who looked like me and then they treat everyone who looks like me the same way. That is exactly the opposite of what I stand for! It's interesting that that is exactly how I am acting towards the spiders."