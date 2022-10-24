Reese Witherspoon has marked her son Deacon Phillippe’s 19th birthday by paying tribute to his “joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent”.

The 46-year-old actress also shared photos of the teenager, who she shares with her actor ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, whom she divorced in 2007.

She said on Instagram about their budding singer and music producer son: “Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippetoday! The guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent.

“And the biggest heart in the world. Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D!”

Reese and Ryan met at her 21st birthday party before marrying in 1999, and also have daughter Ava, 23.

The actress moved on by marrying Jim Toth in 2011 and they share her third child, son Tennessee James, 10.

She has said about being a young mum: “I was just like every other mom and dad trying to figure it out. There’s a lot of compromise.”

But she added: “Every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it. You feel like that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday – it’s not movies or my job, it’s my kids.”

“Being a mom is really great, it’s a big part of my life. I would say it’s the biggest part of my life.”