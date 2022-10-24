Sega has opened a new marketing subsidiary in Singapore.

The move is part of the Japanese powerhouse’s aim to expand globally, saying the branch will “undertake local market research and marketing to strengthen Sega’s initiatives within the Southeast Asian market, which is expected to grow significantly in future”.

The ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ publisher added to investors Singapore has achieved “remarkable” economic growth after establishing itself as a major hub in Southeast Asia.

It said: “By establishing Sega Singapore as a key base to lead future operations in Southeast Asia, we will continue to prepare for and investigate the establishment of further business operations in the region and strive to deliver Japanese content, including Sega’s own IP, to more people around the world.

The new division will have capital of $350,000 (£309,000) and be 100% owned by Sega Corporation.

Sega’s latest financial report shows its sales were up despite a downturn in purchases of video game units.

It added its business was “steady” and suggested the video game market is set for a post-Covid “revitalisation”.

Sega said: “Although the recent market trends seem to be cooling down due to the impact of changes in consumer behaviour following the normalisation of social and economic activities, there has been a growing expectation of the continued revitalisation and growth of the game market on a global scale in the future.”