Oscar Isaac has told fans to “stay excited” for his upcoming ‘Metal Gear Solid’ film.

The actor, 43, said he is determined the long-awaited project will happen after signing up as he loves the game.

He told ComicBook: “We want it to happen. Be excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take?... but hopeful that comes to fruition because there’s so much potential for that.

“It’s an incredible game. It’s my favourite.”

Oscar was cast in 2020 as Solid Snake in Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of ‘Metal Gear Solid’, with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the helm.

But production is still to start and a release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Oscar said last summer about his love of the game: “I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains.

“But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen.”

He added he feels it has a subtext, saying “underneath the whole thing, it’s an anti-war story… so I think those are the elements I really love”.

Meanwhile, Oscar confirmed earlier this year there were “no official plans” for ‘Moon Knight’ season two.

He played Marc Spector/Steven Grant in the Disney+ show and even though he talked down plans of a follow up series he said “if there was a story that really made sense” he would be “happy to be part of it”.