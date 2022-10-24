Miniclip has stopped hosting most of its games online, leaving nostalgia lovers devastated.

The gaming site, which was a huge hit with British teens, launched in 2001 with a budget of £40,000 and hosted hundreds of free online minigames and was valued at more than £275 million in 2008.

Even though Miniclip’s site still exists it is only hosting two games – 8 Ball Pool and Agar.io.

Miniclip announced plans to change the site back in March 2022, and the games were subsequently removed.

A post titled “Miniclip.com has changed” on the site says: “In March, we announced the evolution of Miniclip.com, marking an incredible milestone in our journey and mission to create games that millions of people love to play across the world.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Miniclip.com is now our primary domain, where visitors can discover our latest news, company information, job openings, and games.”

Miniclip decided to change the site as many of their players have migrated to playing on mobiles instead of the web.

It added “there are no plans to bring back other games online”, but said: “Players can still download all their favourite games on their phone, as we continue to create bigger and better games than ever before”.

Games including Agar.io, Soccer Stars, 8 Ball Pool, Golf Battle and Football Strike can all be downloaded and played for free.

It had hosted titles such as Club Penguin, Heli Attack 2 and Bowman.

Fans of the site have flooded the web with comments including the move makes them want to “crawl in a ditch and cry”, with another saying: “My childhood is diminishing before my eyes.”