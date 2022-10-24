Meghan Trainor's health "couldn't keep up" with her rise to stardom.

The 28-year-old singer shot to international fame in 2014, following the release of her debut single 'All About That Bass' - but Meghan initially struggled to deal with the pressures of being a pop star.

She shared: "My health couldn't keep up. I got bronchitis all the time. I was so sick and didn't know how to take care of myself."

The single proved to be a global success, selling more than 11 million copies worldwide.

However, it also attracted some criticism, amid suggestions that it shamed naturally skinny people.

Reflecting on the controversy, Meghan told CNN: "I was so naive of what was happening [with that]. I was so sure of every door will finally open. I finally worked hard enough that now everyone will want to work with me and it would be easy now."

Meanwhile, Meghan recently revealed that she felt "super lost" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The chart-topping pop star - who has Riley, 20 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara - admitted to struggling after giving birth to her son via C-section.

The singer - whose new album is called 'Takin' It Back' - shared: "The first song I wrote after giving birth ... I mean, after having a C-section with my stretch marks, I was feeling extra, like, not loving myself.

"I was heavier than I've ever been and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called 'Remind Me' and it's about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see a lot of that in this album."