Busy Philipps loves cooking with her kids.

The 43-year-old actress has Birdie, 14, and Cricket, nine, with Marc Silverstein, and Busy has revealed that she always tries to involve her kids in her cooking plans.

Asked if she had any tips for cooking with kids, Busy replied: "Definitely let them participate, don't just do everything for them … including cutting! I know that seems scary, but I promise you if you're supervising it will be fine. Don't sue me if your two year old cuts a finger off!

"I'm just saying, you have to give your children the opportunity to participate in cooking, and tasting, because they'll grow to love it. Give them some responsibility, I think that's really important. Kids love to measure.

"When things inevitably end up on the floor, you have to be chill about it!"

Busy admitted that Cricket is "very very picky" about food, while Birdie "will eat anything".

The actress - who previously played Audrey Liddell in the teen drama 'Dawson's Creek' - told E! News: "They say you have to keep asking 30 times before your kids try it, but I just think she's a supertaster and flavours are super overwhelming to her. She didn't even like chocolate until last year! It wasn't that she wouldn't try it, she would taste it and say it was gross.

"With Cricket I just have to keep introducing things to her and hope for the best.

"I will say that I have learned that seasonal fruits and vegetables with a picky eater kid is important, because you want the fruits and vegetables to taste their best, so I try to keep that in mind when feeding my picky eater! Birdie will eat anything."